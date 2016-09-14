Jens Risom's prefab family retreat, Block Island. Originally, glass doors opened to the deck, but after years of gusty winds, it was decided that a side entrance, protected by a sliding steel door, would be the preferred entrance.
Renowned designer and architect Jens Risom sourced parts from a catalog for his customized A-frame and had them delivered in pieces to his remote island site off Rhode Island, helped to raise the aesthetic profile of modular construction.
At age 99, last year Risom collaborated with Chris Hardy on a collection with Design Within Reach, which showed at WantedDesign. The midcentury-inspired Vens (Danish for
In 2009, Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron joined Jens Risom on his return to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, where he's been readying it for his family's next generation. The A-framed structure, shown here, is bordered by a low stone wall, an aesthetic element that appears throughout the land.
Risom Side Chairs. Photography by Ilan Rubin.
Jens RisomJens Risom’s spot in the canon of mid-century American design is one marked by displacement. Some of the accolades heaped upon the great designers should rightly have gone to Risom, who, with Hans Knoll, began priming the market for modern design as early as 1941 with the Risom-designed 600 line for Knoll. It included the first Knoll chair ever. View his prefab house in Rhode Island here.
Jens Risom, 650 Line Lounge Chair, circa 1942. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Original Hans G. Knoll Associates advertisement with the 650 Line Lounge Chair designed by Jens Risom. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
650 Line Lounge Chairs by Jens Risom, c. 1946.
Midcentury designer Jens Risom's A-frame, prefab family retreat, located on the northern portion of Block island.
Jens Risom’s patent for a chair frame, c. 1943.
Jens Risom's early designs for Knoll, c. 1940s.
650 Line Lounge Chair by Jens Risom, c. 1942.
Two Jens Risom Lounge Chairs furnish the balcony, which Revollo expanded. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow natural light to fill the interior.
Original advertisements for the Jens Risom 650 Series designed by Alvin Lustig, c. 1944-1945. Images from the Knoll Archive.
The original product catalogue for Hans G. Knoll Associates designed by Hans Knoll and Jens Risom, c. 1942. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Blueprint for the 650 Line Lounge Chair designed by Jens Risom, c. 1943. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Stacks of Jens Risom's 650 Line Lounge Chairs. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Risom House, 1967. Architect, Jens Risom. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
650 Line Lounge Chairs by Jens Risom, c. 1946. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Jens Risom designs for Hans Knoll Furniture, 1942.
Jens Risom designs for Hans Knoll Furniture, 1942. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Left: The 666 Side Chair designed by Jens Risom, c. 1943. Right: The 650 Line designed by Jens Risom, c, 1943. Images from the Knoll Archive.
660 Line Lounge Chair by Jens Risom, c. 1942. Image from the Knoll Archive.
Jens Risom Table and Chairs ad, 1966
Jens Risom's early designs for Knoll, c. 1940s. Image from the Knoll Archive.