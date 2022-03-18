Studio space and stair
Studio space and stair
Plywood stair and bench seat adjacent to fireplace
Plywood stair and bench seat adjacent to fireplace
Kitchen with loft bedroom above and central organizing "spine" adjacent
Kitchen with loft bedroom above and central organizing "spine" adjacent
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above
Living and kitchen space with loft bedrooms above
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Set cover photo