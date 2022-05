Jean-Christophe Aumas outfitted a vintage steel-frame sofa by George Nelson in navy blue fabric from Kvadrat and hung one of his own photos just above it. The lamp to the left of the sofa is a 1960s design found at a Lisbon flea market, and to the right of the sofa is a Two-Arms rotating sconce by the mid-century French designer Serge Mouille. Photo by Christian Schaulin.