Upon entering the hotel grounds, it’s clear that the place is run by scientists. After selecting the appropriate rain boot size, new guests are ushered into an orientation, where one of Mashpi’s trained naturalists details an overview of the land guests will explore during their stay.
A capsule in the middle of it all, the property also features a two-story dining room that serves both coastal and Andean delicacies and has an open, panoramic terrace, where a pergola-style roof offers the perfect shade under which to read a book.
Intimately intertwined with the jungle’s natural density, Mashpi Lodge is an immensely serene, deeply immersive experience in the heart of an otherwise treacherous land. It’s hard to believe the whitewashed stone structure was erected to stand tall amidst conditions that are constantly damp.
The McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory, designed by Myron Goldsmith, photographed1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
Seagram Building, designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson, photographed 1958. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of the Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
Salk Institute for Biological Studies, designed by Louis I. Kahn, photographed in 1977. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
Finnish Pavilion, 1939 World's Fair, designed by Alvar Aalto. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
The courtyard holds outdoor seating and a fire pit. Ett Hem’s chefs grill here for the evening meals.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
Muuto Under the Bell pendant lights are made from recycled plastic felt, which helps absorb noise and improve acoustics—a key feature in the open office.
The Tembo Lounge Chair by New Works and an EJ 123 Toward Sofa by Erik Jorgensen lend their sculptural presence to the lounge area, while textiles by Ferm Living and Five Poufs by Muuto provide a counterbalancing softness. The glass-top Ding Table is by Normann Cophagen, and the Align Daybed is by Menu.
The library features a Muuto Oslo Sofa and Lassen Saxe Chairs. Exposed brick and generous windows are reminders of the warehouse setting.
Cutouts in the concrete slab floor allow for an indoor forest of taro, fig, and bamboo—and a subsurface drain connected to a perforated underground pipe slowly filters out excess moisture to the groundwater. The cabinets were custom designed by Nick Damner, while the refrigerator and dishwasher are by Thermador.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
A workspace, bedroom, and bath comprise each of the two studios; an early riser, Lida spends most of the day painting in her space.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Architectural ispiration and exhibition posters fill the walls of Juhl's home office. Two chairs of Juhl's design are placed on the side of his desk, designed in 1945.
In the main living area, Olsen’s own artwork picks up on the graphic diversity of the magazines housed in Boox shelving by Jesper Holm.
Apartment balconies in Copenhagen, Denmark.
High windows on the east and west façades catch the sunrise and sunset, increasing light within the home. “They’re very simple and lo-fi,” Larsen says.
Jean Prouvé's post-WWII "demountable," or flat-packed, chair, comprised of a few simple parts.
Photograph by Karin Székessy from the Knoll Archive.
A side chair by Norman Cherner with its back overlooking the golf course.
The Real Good Chair, which ships in a container that's slightly larger than a pizza box, has been a bestseller since its debut in the first collection. The powder-coated steel folds along the perforated lines.
A door leads out from the romantic courtyard, lush with plants. “Although we live in a big city, it doesn’t feel like it,” Kolasiński says. “The neighborhood and the nature are very relaxing and quiet.”