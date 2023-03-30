In the bathroom, a skylight above the shower lets the light pour in.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
Handmade deep green ceramic tile covers the wall in the master bath.
"They have a beautiful collection of art which they have acquired over time, as with their furniture pieces,
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Perforated steel and a glass guardrail on the stairwell allow the skinny second-floor hallway to feel as open as possible.
“This house has so many fireplaces,” laughs Bader. Two gas and one wood-burning fireplaces were sourced from Fireplace Stop.
From one end, there’s a stunning view of West Toronto; on the other side, the family overlooks a vibrant alleyway (“We see garages and houses, a patchwork of people’s interests,” says Shelley.)
The beams were part of the original structure of the home. Ceilings are quite tall—10 feet or higher.
Copper cladding will patina over time. Horizontally articulated windows and standing seams give the facade a sleek, streamlined presence.
In Kathryn Tyler’s finished home, a palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for vintage treasures, including a $30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.