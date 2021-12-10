The dining table was found in the basement under a tarp, until Sidney refinished it to be reused. “It just needed a little sanding,” says Sidney. “There were water stains and stains from life on it, but then I just put another clear coat of poly on it and it fits perfectly.”
Interior designer Ginger Lunt revives a 1954 residence that she fell in love with as a young girl growing up in the tropical forests of Mount Tantalus.
The custom sliding window screens, which shield from solar gain, were designed by the couple and are a modernized reference to the operable shutters that Denise remembers from her childhood in Austria. They first used the idea on one of their apartment buildings.
Beach Drive Home floor plan
By removing the hearth, the architects freed up space to create a proper entry nook by the front door. It’s clad in vertical grain fir and adorned with Afteroom coat hangers by Menu.
In the kitchen, a custom composite dining table is paired with bright plastic Ikea chairs. Crasset’s Evolute pendant lights for Danese Milano, with origami-esque folded shades in maple veneer, hang above.
Architect Craig Steely has become fast friends with Russell-Clarke and Moolsintong. He hangs out in the kitchen and lives not far from the house.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic Amsterdram apartment of Hunter Hindman and Shelby Carr.
Half of the house is a solid volume with a shed roof.
The view from the kitchen is as lively as it is light, taking in the dining area, tiny courtyard garden, and the separate office building backed by the jumble of old buildings to the rear. The rustic dining chairs are by Börge Mogensen from Karl Andersson & Söner.
In Kathryn Tyler’s finished home, a palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for vintage treasures, including a $30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
Kitchen and dining area from point of entry with coffee and drink service beyond
A monumental German climate map enlivens the dining area, which also sports CH 23 & CH 30 chairs by Hans Wegner.
The dining area is positioned off of the kitchen and next to the living area to create open, flexible space. Behind the dining table, open stairs lead down to the family room on the ground floor. A small roof deck is also accessible off the dining area.
The home’s HenryBuilt kitchen is a focal point. The yellow hues of its cabinetry are softened by white oak finishes on the floors and the kitchen island.
The north-facing rear yard is located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging shape lead to this project being referred to as the Triangle.
A Parallel Bed in the master bedroom is by Jeffrey Bernett, Nicholas Dodziuk, and Piotr Woronkowicz for Design Within Reach.
Hoff at work. The dining area features a table by Gus* modern and Eames moulded plastic chairs. The painting is by Simon Gaon.
Brooke and Kyle Hoff in their patio garden. The table and chairs are from the Hay Palissade collection, and the rocker is by Kingsley Bate.
The bed is by Floyd (with headboard).
In lieu of a casserole, we propose gifting these colorful toys, soothing balms, and adorable accessories to your family, friends, and acquaintances who are totally ready to rock parenthood—but could maybe use a little help.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above
a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
Teak bench in shower
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
Brendan Ravenhill Studio Grain pendants and Graye leather-and-oak counter stools make the kitchen feel bright and contemporary.
The kitchen's central island is particularly luminous when sunlight pours down through the skylight.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.