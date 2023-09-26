Like the kitchen and other storage-heavy areas, the master bathroom features Douglas fir plywood cabinetry fabricated by Goodweather. The countertop is by Corian.
Above the front entrance, the architects inserted a netted play area in a spot that, according to Karen, would have otherwise been a “dust collector.” On the top level, the flooring switches from concrete to maple.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
The lower level, which contains the main communal spaces, has a vaulted ceiling that reaches nearly 12 feet in spots. The living room walls are painted Simply White by Benjamin Moore; Fireclay Tile is used for the kitchen backsplash.