Solid Oak cabinet fronts and natural cork floors give the kitchen organic warmth
The double-sided fireplace is a central fixture in the sunken living room
Custom Dog Bowls
The entryway to the home provides optimal, built in storage options and a welcoming view of the living and kitchen areas.
Front - redwood wall with terra cotta brick entry and cork stairs
The custom Fir screen wall provides a visual connection between levels
A look at the dining area. Note how the wood paneling appears to extend straight out into the fence on the exterior.
The kitchen features a six-sided commercial double-pane skylight.
The entire third floor is dedicated to the master suite, which is isolated from the rest of the house.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
Dark figurines rappel from the ceiling in the black, sun-dappled bathroom.
Outdoor entertaining is made easy with an Outdooroven XL by Weltevree that can be used as a barbecue, smoker, and pizza oven. The custom-made cabinetry is constructed from waterproofed plywood doors and stainless steel mounts.
A traditional Finnish wood stove by Kota Luosto heats not just the sauna, but the running water and floors throughout the cabins.
A double bed folds down in the workshop, providing an additional place for guests to sleep.
Solar panels provide power for the two cabins.
A cozy Bodart & Gonay tunnel stove heats the main living area. A black-and-white String pendant light by Flos adds contrast to the wood-clad room.
The updated kitchen features an Elite Tile backsplash, white quartz countertops, and new plumbing and lighting.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
A geometric wood accent wall lies across from the main entry wall and runs alongside the stairs.
See Arch replaced many of the original single-pane wood windows with new thermally broken aluminum windows. They also painted the exterior.
The home's shady corner lot is full of large Maple trees and lush plantings. A deep eave marks the grand entrance, which is further dramatized by 15-foot-tall double doors with Medieval-style hardware from Spain.
Near the entrance, a small patch of grass is illuminated by lanterns hanging from the trees.
The galley kitchen features a beamed ceiling with clerestory windows. Modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances round out the minimalist space.
A view of the main entrance, which appears nestled within the trees. The minimalist exterior is clad in wood and surrounded by stones, creating a Zen-like retreat.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
A uniquely shaped, well-lit nook under the stairs of the Peas in a Pod residence provides an imaginative space for play. CplusC Architectural Workshop designed much of the space around the clients four children's needs.
A uniquely shaped, well-lit nook under the stairs of the Peas in a Pod residence provides an imaginative space for play. CplusC Architectural Workshop designed much of the space around the clients four children's needs.

