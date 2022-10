These stairs mimic the magic of "the ship"—a floating living room in the home— by appearing to float without support. "I drew the stairs like this, but I had no idea how to construct them," says architect and homeowner Pieter Weijnen, laughing. Project builder Jasper Kerkhofs came to the rescue, using two iron rods to fix each stair to the wall. Steel cables were added to guard the sides of the staircase.