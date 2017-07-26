Subscribe to Dwell
Case Design/Remodeling Indianapolis
Follow
19
Saves
Followers
Following
The design allows the use of multiple fixtures at once. Curved corner benches mirror the design of the curved shower door.
We love the hidden outlet in the cabinet because after all, you can never have too many outlets in a master bath!
Open shelf storage on the side of the vanity is easy to access.
A simple soaking tub looks refined and takes up much less space than the previous sunken corner tub.
Wainscoting is another regal touch added to this master bath. This design detail helps anchor the visual weight of the double vanity.
A delicate pattern of light is reflected throughout the bathroom when the chandelier is lit.
The curved shower threshold matches the vanity countertop.
A curved glass door shower opening is a stunning design element in this master bathroom.
A wall separating the toilet from the rest of the bathroom was removed to open up the space.
Double tower cabinets and vanities provide ample storage for toiletries and towels.
A sunken bathtub was removed to make space for a much larger shower.
This spacious shower replaced a much smaller shower and unused garden tub.
Did you notice the two-toned fireplace? The home owners wanted their older home to look up to date. Painting the fireplace and adding custom shelving achieved what they wanted.
The home owners loved the look of pedestal sinks but did not want to sacrifice storage. The solution were these single sinks with built-in storage!
All new cabinetry and a sink make this laundry room more functional. The home owners asked for the brightly colored mosaic tile for something fun.
This small powder room got a makeover including a translucent vessel sink as an elegant touch.
All the wood trim was painted white throughout the first floor to give the home an updated look.
Every bit of wall space was used for maximizing storage. All the inlaid upper cabinets include under cabinet task lighting.
Removing a few walls allowed the kitchen, dining area, and family room to be combined into one large open space.
