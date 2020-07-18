The Durham Glass Top Dining Table fuses industrial and modern looks with a rustic oak base and beveled glass top for $240.
Crafted from beautiful rich walnut wood, the six-drawer Farnsworth Dresser is $255.
At $189, the Leopold Metal Bed is the fab fivesome's nod to the classic brass bed, but with a thin black frame the Queer Eye team has added their own modern spin.
At $75, the Copley Writing Desk in black oak has a midcentury flair with its thin slanted legs.
Automated curtains run the length of two sides of the master bedroom, top left.
This view shows how the interior and exterior passageways intersect, as well as the relationship between the courtyard and the street. The architects sought to ensure privacy, so the homeowners can enjoy their garden undisturbed. "Suburban houses need to respond to the rigors of privacy and security, amongst others demands," says the firm. "Day-to-day rituals and routines may be embellished by natural light, social relationships, and a proximity to nature. The making of a home is about enclosure, comfort, and pleasure."
