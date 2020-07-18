This view shows how the interior and exterior passageways intersect, as well as the relationship between the courtyard and the street. The architects sought to ensure privacy, so the homeowners can enjoy their garden undisturbed. "Suburban houses need to respond to the rigors of privacy and security, amongst others demands," says the firm. "Day-to-day rituals and routines may be embellished by natural light, social relationships, and a proximity to nature. The making of a home is about enclosure, comfort, and pleasure."