Florida Street is a minimal warehouse interior located in London, England, designed by Paper House Project. According to the architects, before being converted into a large open plan live/work unit nearly ten years ago, this former garment factory in Bethnal Green had been used as commercial offices. The challenge; how to retain the feeling of an open plan arrangement whilst creating defined areas and adding a second bedroom. By opening up the enclosed stairwell and incorporating the vertical circulation into the central atrium we were able to add space, light, and volume to the main living areas. Glazing is used throughout to bring natural light deeper into the floor plan with obscured glass panels forming room dividers to create bathrooms and bedrooms. The glazed atrium visually connects both floors whilst separating public and private spaces.
Florida Street is a minimal warehouse interior located in London, England, designed by Paper House Project. According to the architects, before being converted into a large open plan live/work unit nearly ten years ago, this former garment factory in Bethnal Green had been used as commercial offices. The challenge; how to retain the feeling of an open plan arrangement whilst creating defined areas and adding a second bedroom. By opening up the enclosed stairwell and incorporating the vertical circulation into the central atrium we were able to add space, light, and volume to the main living areas. Glazing is used throughout to bring natural light deeper into the floor plan with obscured glass panels forming room dividers to create bathrooms and bedrooms. The glazed atrium visually connects both floors whilst separating public and private spaces.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
The space was uninhabited for 20 years before Deau discovered it.
The space was uninhabited for 20 years before Deau discovered it.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
Wenes and Lens conceptualized a gradation of white to gray hues for the walls of the 1,500-square-foot gallery into the 4,000-square-foot home, culminating in a deep gray for the master bedroom. The room is reserved for meaningful pieces from the couple’s collection, such as a figure they found at a market in Beijing and lamps by artists Wenes represents.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
The terrace off a bedroom holds chaise longues from Design Within Reach. “When we laid out the project, the eucalyptus tree was going to go away,” says Walker. “But then we thought, if we move the foundation a little bit, we can probably save the tree.”
The terrace off a bedroom holds chaise longues from Design Within Reach. “When we laid out the project, the eucalyptus tree was going to go away,” says Walker. “But then we thought, if we move the foundation a little bit, we can probably save the tree.”
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
The entire house is painted in one color: Sherwin Williams' Ibis White.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
Like the pavilion holding the public spaces, the structure containing the bedrooms is clad in glass on the interior sides facing the courtyard, allowing a constant connection to the outside. Rodriguez (with dog Lupe) designed the steel stairs leading from the mezzanine-level home office to the master bedroom below. The stairs were fabricated by Austin-based Steel House MFG.
Set cover photo