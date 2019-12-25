Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
#family #home #modern #backyard #swing #wooded #space Photo courtesy of Cameron Wittig
#family #home #modern #backyard #swing #wooded #space Photo courtesy of Cameron Wittig
Set cover photo