Intimately intertwined with the jungle’s natural density, Mashpi Lodge is an immensely serene, deeply immersive experience in the heart of an otherwise treacherous land. It’s hard to believe the whitewashed stone structure was erected to stand tall amidst conditions that are constantly damp.
New black metal cladding joins cinderblock and wood-trimmed windows, two features more in line with the home's vintage.
Pie Chart System is a minimal coffee table system created by Mexico-based designer hierve for H Furniture. This is an ingenious modular side- or coffee-table system that can be built up from four different units: a quarter circle, a half circle, a three-quarter circle and a full circle. Each unit comes either as a table option or a container option. The container gives you space for storage and has a removable lid. Designed for H Furniture, the system is made entirely in solid wood, except the curved sections of the containers, which are plywood. The different modules are all compatible and can be combined together, making almost endless configurations in all.
A stony walk and a line of bamboo, original to the property, direct visitors to the entryway of the Pfeiffers’ modest 1956 slice of heaven.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
Adding 290 square feet to this already small (just 566 square feet) black A-frame in Brecht, Belgium, was all the local building ordinances allowed, but the architects at dmvA found that a single wing extended out to the side gave resident Rini van Beek all the storage and living space that she needs.
His backyard fort now has a kitchen and is filled with a mix of different natural and calming textures that are continuous with a beach house-vibe—and tons of cedar.
The Autonomous Tent - It's kind of like a yurt, only the high tech manufacturing process ensures absolute precision providing simple installation and a tight seal between fabric and frame that cannot be accomplished with a yurt, making the structure look and feel more permanent.
Tom’s Hut
A panorama of sylvan hills and ocean views surrounds artist Richard Brothers’s environmentally minded Orcas Island, Washington, home.
The house is perched in the midst of an astonishing landscape. The rocky islands here were violently scraped clean by glaciers more than ten thousand years ago.
One of the tenets of Treebones Resort is to build shelters that perch lightly on the land. The Autonomous Tent doesn't require a foundation, instead resting on a deck that is held to the ground with screws.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
