Pie Chart System is a minimal coffee table system created by Mexico-based designer hierve for H Furniture. This is an ingenious modular side- or coffee-table system that can be built up from four different units: a quarter circle, a half circle, a three-quarter circle and a full circle. Each unit comes either as a table option or a container option. The container gives you space for storage and has a removable lid. Designed for H Furniture, the system is made entirely in solid wood, except the curved sections of the containers, which are plywood. The different modules are all compatible and can be combined together, making almost endless configurations in all.