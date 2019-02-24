The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
The sleek master bedroom is outfitted in fresh whites and tonal grays, giving the rustic space a modern feel.
