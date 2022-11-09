Noémie Vanoli and Karima Weber launched Noka and its line of sculptural candles in Bali, but the duo’s shared Italian roots inspired their first collection—think earthy pink and olive hues in fragrances such as neroli.
Architect Aranza García and her friends Lorena Madahuar and Natalia Ramirez launched Chuch, a design studio with a playful vibe that honors Mexican culture and everyday life.
Cape Town designer Mlondolozi Hempe interweaves the folklore of his native South Africa for his furniture brand, Umongo.
Argentinian architects and designers Marcos Altgelt and Tasio Picollo, known together as Ries, aim for their work to not only support local manufacturers at risk of dying out in the face of globalization but also increase the appreciation of Argentinian expertise and craft.
Sefako Ketosugbo and Tolu Odunfa Dragone's designs are the results of "happy accidents."
Francisco Jaramillo, the Colombian designer behind Fango, turns to local materials for his furniture, resulting in pieces that are uniquely Colombian.
Dean Norton's Float collection, a series of crisp, expertly crafted tables constructed entirely from glass, is a product of his newfound creative confidence.
With her organic glass vessels tinged with Mediterranean motifs, Arbib is sharing a story that spans generations, with the hope that these works will become part of others’ stories, too.
Nifemi Ogunro, who designs functional sculptures, often photographs her body alongside her work as a way to promote visibility and inclusion and to challenge traditional design narratives.
hytte
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.