Rather than demolishing the neighboring remains of a 17th-century factory, Will Gamble Architects incorporated the ruins into a Northamptonshire, England, home that blends old and new.
Opposite the dining room and around the corner from the kitchen, a small living room looks out directly onto the ruins. Sliding glass doors provide access to the new enclosed patio.
The new dining area looks out onto the front garden. Will Gamble Architects designed a concrete plinth to run along the base of the stone walls as a monolithic 'skirting' design.
Painted wood and steel beams subtly mark a separation between the former cattle shed and ruin footprint. The two areas now seamlessly flow together as a kitchen, dining, and living area.
An original timber post stands beside the new sleek cabinetry and stainless-steel countertops.
The firm also designed the new kitchen space, opting for a contrasting darker palette.
Will Gamble Architects revives a crumbling, 17th-century structure with a svelte addition of steel, brick, and glass.
Located about an hour northwest of London in Northamptonshire, a Grade II listed Victorian home was extended to encompass an adjacent cattle barn and historic ruin.
The disorderly nature of the ruin is juxtaposed against the modern extension and Victorian-era residence. The facade brickwork was largely completed using reclaimed materials, allowing the new section to sensitively blend into its surroundings.
A new brick staircase leads up to a rooftop terrace above the new section. A portion of the Victorian home was also remodeled to tie the old and new spaces together.
New retaining walls and landscaping help to further harmonize the stepped areas.
One half of the ruin was enclosed and is now part of the kitchen and dining area. The other half of the ruin encloses a new patio, which is accessible from the former factory entrance.