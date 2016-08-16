The new pieces evoke feelings of travel with a range of influences that include 1930s architecture, African art, and geometry.
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.
A Coral pendant lamp by David Trubridge hangs in the dining area.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Deeds hung a single Louis Poulsen PH5 lamp from the ceiling; its blue and red interior paint “is very friendly to human skin tones,” she says.
Photo by Lenny Gonzalez
Kordík uses his cabinet system to store far more than just dishes. Food, kitchen appliances, and books also hold court in the dining area. We love that the three volumes of Julius Shulman: Modernism Rediscovered live right beneath jars of snacks.
A green Dish Doctor by Marc Newson for Magis adds just a bit more color to the blue facing of the kitchen sink and cabinets.
The Entertainment Shelf includes a panel that slides to reveal easy-to-reach shelves on either side.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
"Light colors make [your space] feel more spacious and airy," says Macy Miller. Miller's compact home in Boise, Idaho, built for only $11,000, is featured in our September issue.