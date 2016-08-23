Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
c
carol scott
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
#prefab
#pool
#chair
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#tree
#glass
#prefab
#outdoor
#exterior
#outside
#indoor
#interior
#inside
#dynamic
#modular
#structure
#form
#sustainable
#levels
#masterbedroom
#livingroom
#cantilever
#patio
#MethodHomes
#prefab
#interior
#inside
#indooroutdoorliving
#fourmodule
#kitchen
#island
#countertop
#mixeduse
#storage
#seating
#open
#rooms
#Australia
#prefab
#modern
#structure
#shape
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#sustainable
#deck
#seating
#Cubbico
#Dutch
#Miami
#prefab
#modern
#structure
#shape
#form
#exterior
#outside
#outdoors
#landscape
#deck
#seating
#view
#windows
#levels
#sustainable
#P.A.T.H
#PhilippeStarck
#Riko
#prefab
#prefabhomes
#prefabricated
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#modular
#prefabpool
#prefabguesthouse
#Massachusetts
#LABhaus
#prefab
#prefabhomes
#prefabricated
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#modular
#Texas
#AlchemyArchitects
#prefab
#outdoor
#exterior
#outside
#modular
#structure
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#desert
#deserthome
#pool
#pooldesign
#sustainable
#ecofriendly
#LasVegas
#Nevada
#MarmolRadziner
Photo by Jill Paider
#prefab
#outdoor
#exterior
#outside
#modular
#structure
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#sustainable
#ecofriendly
#SimpaticoHomes
#JosephEichler
#RobertSwatt
#SwattMiersArchitects
Jake Stangel
#hilltop
#prefab
#home
#wood
#deck
#sliding
#glassdoors
Photo by Alchemy Architects
Set cover photo