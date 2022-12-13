SubscribeSign In
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
Alexandrine had the Costes chair by Philippe Starck sent from Ukraine. "I found it a few years ago in an Italian secondhand bookshop among the vintage art albums and couldn't leave without it,
Built-ins are peppered throughout the space to maximize space while dually adding dimension.
Built-ins are peppered throughout the space to maximize space while dually adding dimension.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
A dramatic black-painted wall is a backdrop for the home office. The renovation has compelled the couple to move into the home full-time and rent their Seattle townhome.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
Ali’s artworks line the studio desk and a painting by his son decorates the wall.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.