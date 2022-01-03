The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
The original Doug fir floors were revealed, cleaned, and refinished, as were the crossbeams at the ceiling.
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
At the entry, Kurth created a glassed alcove for an exterior sculpture using Series 600 Window Walls from Western Window Systems.
"My goal was to carry on the client’s family legacy by creating a very special place that took inspiration from the landscape,” explains architect Tom Kundig.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
The living room leads up to a pitched-roof alcove, the perfect meditation and lounge space. It features a bean bag chair from GAN, and a Trifecta Table by Future Perfect.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
The Green Residence was designed in 1936 by Alden B. Dow, a prominent architect based in Midland, Michigan. "The home sits on perhaps the most serene little street in town,” says listing agent Badger Beall. “It offers privacy, yet open views to the Midland Country Club course.”
Designed by architect Richard Dorman in 1959, the post-and-beam dwelling sits on a half-acre lot and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in every room.
Housed in a former cotton-mill complex, the light-filled home features high ceilings, exposed brick, and a wrought-iron spiral staircase.
The position of the garage creates a clear axis that marks the main entrance to the residence. It follows the same axis as the preexisting access road, which allowed for the architects to mitigate impact on the site and surrounding landscape.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
To avoid excavating the land, Pang and Boyle designed a structural platform to keep the cabin level.
In the main residence, a black fireplace set inside a floor-to-ceiling slab of concrete anchors the light-filled living room.
The home’s exterior contrasts bluestone with copper. The entry court and the southwestern elevation is shown here.
After buying an Echo Park bungalow, the homeowners, who originally intended to renovate the small home, realized the potential of building an entirely new dwelling in place of the existing garage. It offered better views of the neighborhood and the opportunity to design exactly what they wanted.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
Five cabins are located in the pine forest surrounding the main house. “The design for both the main house and cabins at Saltwater Farm resulted from studying traditional Pacific Northwest cabins and refining that vernacular language with one of Scandinavian minimalism,” says designer Taylor Bode.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.
"It was important to make clear that compact living does not mean losing space for all of your collected items," says Rocha.
The dwelling is located on the hill’s brow, so it nestles into the slope just below a prominent cluster of quaking aspens where a resident bull moose lives. “The lot is located in a sea of grass-covered hills,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “Unlike much of the Rocky Mountains it isn’t a craggy landscape full of cliffs, ravines, and broken rock faces. Instead, it’s soft and rolling, like grassy ocean swells with an occasional rock-outcropping ship or tree-stand island. Like the outcroppings, the structure is low lying, dark, and embedded into the grass and sage—at home on the soft surface, but not apologetic nor blending in.”
The entryway opens into the multi-level living space, which comprises of a sunken seating area and an elevated spot for dining in the back. A floor-to-ceiling bookcase lines one wall, flanked by full-height windows that wrap around the end of the room.
Road-Haus can be placed nearly anywhere recreational vehicles or trailers can. "To install Road-Haus, you will need a water line, sewer connection line, and 100 amp service for power within 20 feet of the unit," says Wheelhaus founder Jamie Mackay.
The Lily Pad is a 280-square-foot shipping container home located near Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
The half-acre lot backs up to the Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve, affording the home complete privacy, as well as the enjoyment of local wildlife and the natural landscape.
Steel beams form a continuous skeleton across the width of the home, extending out to form an overhang and covering a deck off of the kitchen. The great room is an open space running from the main entrance to the kitchen.
