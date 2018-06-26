French doors off of the master suite overlook the deck and views, so dreamy!
The Malm Fireplace adds Scandinavian vibes to this midcentury abode.
Master Bedroom
Dining room
The master bathroom provides a place to escape and unwind.
The staircase was relocated to enlarge the entrance foyer and improve the flow of space.
The master ensuite features the same material pallet of the kitchen that is carried throughout the whole house.
An expansive sliding glass door retracts into the zinc facade, opening up the master suite to a garden terrace. This echoes a 15-foot Corian wall that transforms a children's bedroom into an entertainment space, allowing flexibility and anticipating the time when the boys leave for college.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
Large sliding doors connect the living room to both the courtyard and a covered porch on the western side of the house.
A Rhythm Horizontal lamp by Arik Levy for Vibia hangs above the dining table in a house that Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed for a family in Boucherville, Quebec, near Montreal.
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Lineal Comfort stools upholstered in white leather by Andreu World sit across from turquoise glass vases from Neiman Marcus. Cumar supplied the white carrara marble for the island.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
“The walnut unit between the kitchen and dining room ties into the fumed oak floor,” Dubbeldam says. “The rest of the materials in the house—glass, marble, stone—were selected to offset the wood.”
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
The residents collaborated with the architects to achieve the sharp graphic sensibility they desired. Part way through the project, they realized the space would be more compelling in muted tones.
The 3,000-square-foot home is an open-plan space designed for entertaining.
Angelica Becerril prepares food at the kitchen island; the Carrara marble countertop is one of the few luxury materials used in the house.
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
