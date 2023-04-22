Dwell House
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
Light from the backyard filters in to the primary bedroom.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
The room is painted Farrow & Ball ‘Stiffkey Blue’ and outfitted with a custom desk.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.