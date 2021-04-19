A peek at the McClendon Residence floor plans by StudioMET Architects.
When the current owners purchased the property two decades ago, they tapped architect Marida Vidal to restore the residence to its original splendor. Here is a look at a new living area located in between the new and old sections.
Honed Italian granite tops the kitchen counters, contrasted by a colorful tile backsplash by Walker Zanger. A built-in banquette wraps around a corner window.
Nicole Hollis selected dark walnut flooring and marble accents contrasted with warm hues of gray, navy, and cream. In the formal living room, a Barnaby Barford mirror is perched above a custom fireplace surround.
The home was built in 2010 by Santa Barbara–based architect Don Nulty and Feng shui master David Cho. A striking example of classic, East Coast–inspired American architecture, the residence boasts exquisite custom detailing and chic, modern comforts.
Bearstead Rise by Gruff Architects
With a built-in window seat, the area is now a hub for entertainment and relaxation.
Once a humdrum 1930s terrace house, Bearstead Rise has been beautifully reimagined by London–based firm Gruff Architects into a vibrant, 1,500-square-foot abode.
The light-filled master bedroom features hardwood floors and lighting from Mooi.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
The 1894 Queen Anne Victorian features an open floor plan that juxtaposes classic original features with cool modern elements—many of which are customized for the home.
The kitchen overlooks a living/dining room.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry, Calacatta Oro Marble, designer lighting, and high-end Viking appliances.
The main level features a bold blue kitchen illuminated by skylights.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
The low-profile home sits in a quiet suburb of Philadelphia.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
The team demolished the existing internal walls to open up the interiors and create a single, large living and dining area.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
The orientation of the kitchen work areas were changed, so sunlight from the slanting windows better illuminates the cooking station.
Located on a private, 20-acre mountain estate near Utah’s Uinta National Forest, the A-Frame Haus was built 30 years ago by owner and design-lover Kara’s grandfather, Frank. The retreat was meant to be a private sanctuary for making music while surrounded by nature.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, ModOp Design used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash and all bathroom tiles in this Los Angeles renovation.
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
Cohen and his wife, Sally, sit in the dining room, which along with the connected living room, is a focal point of the house, lighted in part by high, remote-controlled clerestory windows.
If they can’t leave a used bookstore without copping at least three paperbacks at $1 apiece, we’ve got a gift for them.
Bookcases abound in the master bedroom, which has a vintage Moroccan rug from John Derian and a painting by Ward Schumaker. The bench and bedside table are by Philip Agee.