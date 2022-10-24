The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
Curtis swapped out the flooring for a handmade ceramic tile, and used a rich dark wood for the counter. The existing cabinet bases were repainted.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
Rather than positioning their bed against a wall, Andrea used a dresser to create a floating support so that Rick and Lucy's bed would be centered to the window with expansive views of the surrounding coast.
“They fit with the aesthetics of the house and the minimalistic feel of it,” says Laura. “Plus they are made locally, which is also important for us.”
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
The design for Tind, the new tiny home by Norske Mikrohus, was inspired by the Norwegian mountains and woods and features slow-growing Norwegian spruce for the exterior cladding.
Inspired by the idea of a living organism, Madeiguincho designed a 188-square-foot cabin that collects, stores, and reuses rainwater and produces food and energy.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
Floor Plan of the Cabins at Currier Landing by Bouffard & Bowick