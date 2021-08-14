Evidence of the meticulous level of detail entailed in the planning of an Oudolf garden.
Evidence of the meticulous level of detail entailed in the planning of an Oudolf garden.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
Inspired by LivingHomes’ RK2 model, this custom prefab-hybrid home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, was made for actor Will Arnett by Plant Prefab.
LivingHomes at Atwater Village is a part of a collection of six single-family homes located in the heart of L.A.'s Atwater Village.
LivingHomes at Atwater Village is a part of a collection of six single-family homes located in the heart of L.A.'s Atwater Village.
The Palm Springs Modern Committee relocated and reconstructed a full-scale replica of architect Paul Rudolph's 1952 Walker Guest House. It's currently on loan from the Sarasota Architectural Foundation.
The Palm Springs Modern Committee relocated and reconstructed a full-scale replica of architect Paul Rudolph's 1952 Walker Guest House. It's currently on loan from the Sarasota Architectural Foundation.
Set cover photo