The cavity for the bathtub is part of the same continuous form-world as House Ray 1’s sloping roofscape. The white tub is made from Corian; the faucet is by Dornbracht.
The view from the open bath, which allows someone to soak in the sunlight without feeling totally exposed, pleased the owner, a civil engineer who deals with water works for a living and wanted something unique for his own home.
Upstairs is a serene bedroom with skylights, exposed rafters, and an a bathtub open to the rest of the room.
The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.