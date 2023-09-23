The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
Copper louvres punctuate the cantilevered corner window, helping to ventilate the home.
A cantilevered corner window and a massive pivot glass door in the living area gives the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside.
Salvaged ironbark floors in the living room step down to the adjacent kitchen and dining space, creating a built-in seating area.
Salvaged ironbark flooring, with integrated storage, marks the living area, where a double-height ceiling and a cantilevered corner window gives the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside.
"White walls aren't the only answer to a spacious feeling,
“It's a hidden door, so you just push it open and it's on springs and it returns back to its closed spot, and you don't even know that it's there unless you push on it,” says Nate of the scullery’s entrance.
A large hidden open-air scullery centers the main living area. Hygge Design + Build covered the cube with a paneling system of white oak and black aluminum trim to give it some detail and break up the monolith.
The main floor includes 20-foot vaulted ceilings and an open kitchen with custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances, and quartz countertops.
The exterior features natural slate cladding and massive floor-to-ceiling Marvin windows on the east side to take advantage of the home’s views of the rolling terrain. The tongue-and-groove clear cedar accents are used between the windows to make them a single mass and “warm up and bring some accents to the house,” says Nate.
Mattingly encased the shower in 2x2
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
The kitchen and bathrooms have brass faucets sourced from Etsy seller BrassPure that will patina overtime. Ceramic dish wares and custom cabinets give the kitchen an earthly, lived in feeling.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
One of a kind pieces like a vintage wood bird sculpture sourced from TheCollectist and several vintage ceramic pieces sourced from Pop Up Home and Den in Los Angeles mingle with a network of bluetooth speakers making music available everywhere in the home.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
Black tile covers the downstairs shower.
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
Pink marble is unexpected, but adds the touch of warmth every kitchen needs.
An elongated, marble waterfall island anchors the open kitchen, which is located just steps away from the primary living spaces.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
Soaring ceilings continue into the kitchen, complete with a central wooden island.
The family room showcases the home's architectural details, with baltic birch plywood and white oak flooring.
The entryway leads to a common area of a kitchen, dining, and living space.
The home naturally integrates into its natural surroundings as such you can appreciate the changing light, the stunning views, and the seasons.
The kitchen was the only room which received a slightly altered layout. In addition wood boards from demolished cabinets were reused to create new cabinet fronts hung on brass piano hinges. The result is a mix of period-appropriate additions and new configurations with recycled parts.
High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
Nestled amongst the classic cornish cottages, Guthens modernity shows itself. Over time the larch cladding will silver to blend in with its surroundings.
Recycled Altrock work surfaces and larch cabinetry define the kitchen design.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
All of the door and cabinet hardware, lighting, appliances, plumbing, and accessories are black to create consistent pops of depth and definition throughout the interior.