Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
For the master bathroom, Moser installed a green marble bath top and green onyx floor tiles. Details such as in-floor heating, an Americh Madison bathtub, and GROHE sink make for a comfortable space.
The stamped tin ceiling, fabricated by a local Brooklyn tinsmith, gives rich texture to the main floor. It's complemented by a sleek Henrybuilt kitchen and a Lacanche stove. Photo by Tara Donne.
Opening the kitchen to outdoor spaces, a new window with floating shelves for storage looks out into the front yard. New appliances, stainless steel countertops and an integral sink add utility. Photo by Whit Preston.
The first built project by Connect: Homes is a Connect 5.2 prefab for a couple in Sonoma, California. The 1,600-square-foot model, sided in cedar, offers two bedrooms and two baths for a base price of $280,000, including delivery, installation, and necessary sitework.
The master bath contains all functions in the white fiberglass panel that runs the length of the wall. Lazor designed the vanity; the tub is by Duravit.
The floor-to-ceiling windows also maximize daylight and transparency in areas like the living room, where a pleasing contrast between the bamboo built-in, white lacquer walls and cerused oak flooring unite to create an atmosphere that feels modern but warm and welcoming.
The Rudin House in Madison, built following Lloyd Wright's prefabricated Plan #2 for Marshall Erdman's company, is one of two homes built as a large, flat-roofed square with a double-height living room accented with a wall of windows. [Photo via Mike Condren]
Another house built from Wright's Prefab #1 plan for Marshall Erdman & Associates, the Socrates Zaferiou House in New York state, was sold in 2014. The Prefab #1 layouts, which ranged in size from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, shared a single story, L-shaped plan with a "pitched-roof bedroom wing joining a flat-roofed living-dining-kitchen area centered on a large masonry fireplace." Alongside prefabrication managed by Erdman's company, the architect sourced off-the-rack Andersen windows and Pella doors and used basic materials like plywood and Masonite to cut costs. [Photos via Curbed]
This modular system created by the architects at Resolution: 4 allows them to customize a home’s floor plan by stacking, lining up, and joining factory-built, rectangular modules.
Spruce clads the interior walls and ceilings.
Photo by Patrick Barta
In addition to charred wood siding—shown here in the cherry stain—Sett Studio can also add decking and landscaping.
The main building sinks then elevates in full view of ocean.
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home's furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.
