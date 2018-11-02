The house was dramatically opened up with the addition of a vaulted living room ceiling and walls of glass.
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.
2206 Parklands Lane, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
Set amidst the mow eastern mountains of Pueblo Eden, this contemporary home was constructed in four months with a prefab steel-frame system clad in low-maintenance sheet metal.
Giant sliding glass doors from Fleetwood connect the dining room to the atrium.
The entry atrium includes cozy seating area with gas fireplace.
This 2,808-square-foot Cor-Ten steel house in Lewes, East Sussex, has a striking ridgeline and a building shell made of SIPS (structured insulated panels), and prefabricated offsite.
A Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hangs in the dining room; the J46 chairs are by Poul M. Volther. - Gothenburg, Sweden Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Completed in 2009, the E.D.G.E comprises two modules that contain the mechanical areas (including the kitchen and bathroom) joined together with walls of glass and white oak panels.
- Taos, New Mexico Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Can smarter materials and better engineering mitigate the risk of living near the sea?
Siegal sits at a table made by Granada Millwork. The chairs are from West Elm and the pendants are from Patrick Braden.
The exterior of the Santa Monica Prefab
Caterpillar House
