The sparsely decorated room features a PK33 stool, DUX bed, and framed photo of Björk by Anton Corbijin.
Lisbeth Juul and Laust Nørgaard drew upon their years of experience living on the water to design and build an 860-square-foot floating home in Copenhagen Harbor. The home’s minimal form and furnishings reflect the residents’ desire to downsize following three years on land.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
Fabricated by Stocklin Iron Works and designed by Nebolon, the orange staircase features steel railings and treads made from IKEA wood butcher blocks. “We designed the open staircase to make the trip to the second floor fun,” the architect says.
The exterior of a floating house in Seattle is clad with fiber cement panels from James Hardie painted in three slightly different hues: Fiery Opal, Navajo Red, and Rich Chestnut by Benjamin Moore.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living space overlook Lake Union.