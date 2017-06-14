Clean, white, and warm interiors are punctuated by darker accents.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
The house's simple gable form helps the house blend in with its neighbors.
An unadorned spruce wood staircase leads to the upper level.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and a large sliding door, both made from oak, that provides recessed storage space. The black theme continues with the furniture, including HAY About A Stool (AAS 38) models around the kitchen island and the HAY About A Chair (AAC 22) set.
The staircase features a minimalist design with maple treads and edges. The alcove beneath the stairs allows Magill to stash things where they can still be easily accessed. The metal shelving system is another coworker castoff.
“The clients desired a maintenance-free, year-round home using the ultimate in ‘green’ building methodologies,” Mulvena says. The staircase is an example of the construction’s mindset: it is made from the leftover laminated veneer lumber used on the roof.
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.
Western red cedar comprises the home’s exterior siding, and AEP Span supplied the roofing material.
Resident Richard Kim, who works as the head of design at electric car company Faraday Future, tested his know-how with the creation of his own Los Angeles home, a curvilinear structure clad in Cor-Ten steel and black-stained cedar.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
“On a bright day, you have to wear sunglasses in here,” Mandolene says. A freestanding travertine-and-steel fireplace, open on all four sides, divides the living and dining areas.
The outdoor seating collection was a favorite for designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine, who kept the profiles slim to avoid blocking views. Here, the Posture Chair and Ottoman Set relies on the geometry of the form—rather than solely padding—to provide comfort and support.
Large windows and sliding doors with maximal operability are placed throughout, including the master bedroom, where expansive lift-and-slide mechanisms line three exterior walls. The room is furnished by a custom mahogany headboard and bed frame by Larry Hepler and a glass Murano lamp by Massimiliano Schiavon.
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.