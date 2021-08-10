“We call it the Traveler because it will travel to you, you can travel to it, or you travel within it, into your own healthy world," says the Coexist team.
The Estonian prefab company is bringing stylish, modern tiny homes to urban and rural areas alike.
The KODA Light Float isn't mobile by itself, but it could be transported by another boat to a different location on the same body of water.
Now, the kitchen flows into the dining area. An island with a quartzite countertop anchors the room, and a ceiling range hood by Best keeps sight lines open. The counter stools were designed by Best Practice Architecture and built by local studio The Woodwork.
The communal kitchen in the main house provides a space for guests to gather and cook together. This space is sleek and modern with hardware-less marine-grade plywood cabinets and a large, concrete island with seating.
"When you pull up to the garage doors, you intuitively know where the front door is, but there's nothing that says entrance," he says. "Instead we did it through the landscaping and architecture."
"California, South Africa, and New Zealand actually all have very similar climates so a lot of the planting we see is a mixture of those three zones," Kurrel notes.
The siding slides into the Louvre system and create a magical presence throughout the course of the day, but was quite the challenge to install as no contractors in the area had ever worked with it before. "We had the factory pre-cut and pre-drill every piece so the whole house basically came pre-packaged."
In the finished living room, the biggest draw is the view. Feldman took out the sliding door system and implemented a pocket door system with one large 34-by-12 foot window.
The flooring is oversized slabs of slate from Brazil, while the millwork is all teak. The owners were big sailors and the teak is a nod to them as it's used in boat construction and decking. "It worked really well with the neutral palette," Krulle says.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The lower terrace allows access into the yard now, and "gives guests and the family flexibility and the same experience on the upper level but in a more intimate setting," Kurrle says.
Steve and Margaret Cegelski, a retired couple who invented a popular tire sealant, welcome guests to their Santa Barbara County home nearly every weekend for hiking, surfing, and horseback riding. Overnight visitors stay in the new guesthouse designed by Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture and Steve Willson of Willson Design; the builder was Curtis Homes, and the structural engineer was Ashley & Vance Engineering. A green roof helps the structure disappear into the site high above the Pacific. “We wanted to capture the quality of the setting, but with minimal impact on the land,” says Weber.
On an undulating stretch of California coastline, a hidden guesthouse runs free of the grid. "The house is elemental," says project architect Dan Weber of Santa Barbara–based firm Anacapa, who collaborated on the project with designer Steve Willson. "We endeavored to make it out of materials that would wear and take on a patina over time, so they could feel like part of the landscape." Unfinished steel, board-formed concrete, and glass continue inside, where rich black walnut—used for ceilings, cabinetry, and furniture—provides an inviting contrast. "On a foggy day, you want that feeling of warmth around you," says Margaret. Brass fixtures complement the deep-hued wood.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
A chandelier by Lindsey Adelman hangs overhead. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout are by Fleetwood Windows.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
Surrounded by glass panels, the deck has an infinity-edge effect.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.
The Drum table by Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin also has brass and bronze accents. The ebonized oak headboard has upholstered insets of tie-dyed kona cotton.
Clinton Cole, architect, builder, and director at CPlusC Architectural Workshop, gave Welcome to the Jungle House, his family's home in suburban Sydney, the eco-friendly treatment, what with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting, and a rooftop full of fruits and vegetables and a fish pond. Visitors are first ushered into the imposing steel "shroud" entry, facing the timber-clad staircase.
The Stewart-Schafer team hand-selected each slab of Calacatta Vagli marble to be book-matched. "We love the beautiful natural veining and imperfections of marble against the clean lines of the kitchen design," noted Stucker. To protect the marble, they used a trade secret sealing product that comes with a lifetime guarantee, which, according to Stucker "helps alleviate the hesitations some clients have with marble."
The custom-made steel and Douglas fir staircase leads up to the bedrooms.
Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
The blackened steel staircase is supported by a virtual forest of steel rods.
Steel stairs provide entry to the living spaces, gently touching the land below.
Brass hardware adds a pleasing contrast.
