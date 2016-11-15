Outer Space Landscape Architects refreshed the courtyard with new hardscaping.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.
Newtown is a minimal sofa range created by Stockholm-based designer Jonas Wagell for Zaozuo. The Newtown sofa range is the first product Jonas Wagell has designed for Zaozuo, but one of the last to be finalized and launched. Considerable development time has been put into achieving the contemporary timeless look, with simplistic lines, iconic expression and the highest possible comfort. Furthermore, the sofa should allow rational and affordable shipping without depending on a knock-down construction with many parts and complicated assembly. The Newtown sofa is delivered in one piece and the buyer needs only to attach the screw-on legs and put the generous back cushions in place on the seat. The two-seat sofa is the primary piece in the collection, accompanied by an easy chair and ottoman. The measurements are compact to fit many living conditions and both easy chair and sofa have one open side to appear inviting and inclusive in small spaces.
[schematic design sketches // myd studio, inc.]
custom teak room divider/cabinetry + exposed structural steel post
[modern ranch home // sierra madre, california]
From the street, the home bears many of the hallmarks of an Eichler home. Its low roofline is in large part supported by glass walls. Clear cedar siding provides additional warmth. The exterior tiles used around the house are actually custom poured concrete from RJ & Associates Landscape Specialists.
concrete + basalt at approach / view from street
[midcentury modern addition / laguna niguel, california]