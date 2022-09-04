Materiality is key to its integration into the environment and the landscape. The scale and volumetric language of the building is generous, while being closely tied to an economy of space, material and structure.
Main elevation
Kayak and surf board storage area, adjacent to the outdoor screened shower enclosure.
Front entry, with shou sugi ban and ipe siding. Landscape by Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design LLC.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.