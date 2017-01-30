Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Starting from $65,000, the k6 model includes various add-on options, including a full kitchen and bath.
Starting from $65,000, the k6 model includes various add-on options, including a full kitchen and bath.
Anthony Pellecchia and Kathy Wesselman's careful site planning garnered a waterfront view at little cost to the trees.
Anthony Pellecchia and Kathy Wesselman's careful site planning garnered a waterfront view at little cost to the trees.
Set cover photo