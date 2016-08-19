From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.