Clou is a minimal design created by Beirut-based designer Richard Yasmine. A nail or “Clou” in French is an extended metallic piece used to connect two objects to each other. It consists of a flat end, sometimes enlarged called a header and a body usually ending with a pointed shape. The following edition consists, one of full body Pentelic (Greek marble) and another of treated iron metal, each forming the shape of an exaggerated flat header and body, connected to a pedestal from the same material. The visual reflects double symbolism; sadism and alliance, in a dramatic but aesthetic appearance together creating one body. When the nail is enforced to penetrate the base, part of its body is buried in this second element or material, once done, the two elements are now attached, regardless the pain they become one.