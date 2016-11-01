The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
Inside, a suspended staircase rises up past the couple’s bookcase over a well-lit seating nook. Aalto stools by Artek join Eames molded plywood dining chairs by Herman Miller to give an especially modern touch to the kitchen.
Inside, a suspended staircase rises up past the couple’s bookcase over a well-lit seating nook. Aalto stools by Artek join Eames molded plywood dining chairs by Herman Miller to give an especially modern touch to the kitchen.
Wobble is a minimalist object created by London-based designer Galia Tammuz. The design is a spherical ceramic boxes intended for storing small objects. The spheres can be allowed to gently ‘dance around’, or can be supported on small rubber rings. The containers are constructed of stoneware, and feature contrasting colors for the lid and base.
Wobble is a minimalist object created by London-based designer Galia Tammuz. The design is a spherical ceramic boxes intended for storing small objects. The spheres can be allowed to gently ‘dance around’, or can be supported on small rubber rings. The containers are constructed of stoneware, and feature contrasting colors for the lid and base.
Clou is a minimal design created by Beirut-based designer Richard Yasmine. A nail or “Clou” in French is an extended metallic piece used to connect two objects to each other. It consists of a flat end, sometimes enlarged called a header and a body usually ending with a pointed shape. The following edition consists, one of full body Pentelic (Greek marble) and another of treated iron metal, each forming the shape of an exaggerated flat header and body, connected to a pedestal from the same material. The visual reflects double symbolism; sadism and alliance, in a dramatic but aesthetic appearance together creating one body. When the nail is enforced to penetrate the base, part of its body is buried in this second element or material, once done, the two elements are now attached, regardless the pain they become one.
Clou is a minimal design created by Beirut-based designer Richard Yasmine. A nail or “Clou” in French is an extended metallic piece used to connect two objects to each other. It consists of a flat end, sometimes enlarged called a header and a body usually ending with a pointed shape. The following edition consists, one of full body Pentelic (Greek marble) and another of treated iron metal, each forming the shape of an exaggerated flat header and body, connected to a pedestal from the same material. The visual reflects double symbolism; sadism and alliance, in a dramatic but aesthetic appearance together creating one body. When the nail is enforced to penetrate the base, part of its body is buried in this second element or material, once done, the two elements are now attached, regardless the pain they become one.
Kaksi is a minimal chopping board and pestle created by Helsinki-based designer Olli Mustikainen. The chopping board and pestle are constructed of oiled ash and oak respectively. The board features a shallow dish that not only perfectly fits the pestle, but provides a reservoir for the crushed food or spices. The pestle has a curved edge on one side for easier gripping.
Kaksi is a minimal chopping board and pestle created by Helsinki-based designer Olli Mustikainen. The chopping board and pestle are constructed of oiled ash and oak respectively. The board features a shallow dish that not only perfectly fits the pestle, but provides a reservoir for the crushed food or spices. The pestle has a curved edge on one side for easier gripping.
Arc Dome Pendant is a minimal light created by New York-based designers Allied Maker. This pendant is designed with a focus on simplicity, emphasizing the high quality of the material and the balance of the form. The carefully shaped arc of the bent brass, turned hardwood top, blown glass diffuser, and spun brass dome serve both an aesthetic and functional purpose. This pendant is the perfect marriage of craftsmanship and materials. Height is cut to order.
Arc Dome Pendant is a minimal light created by New York-based designers Allied Maker. This pendant is designed with a focus on simplicity, emphasizing the high quality of the material and the balance of the form. The carefully shaped arc of the bent brass, turned hardwood top, blown glass diffuser, and spun brass dome serve both an aesthetic and functional purpose. This pendant is the perfect marriage of craftsmanship and materials. Height is cut to order.
A photograph by Phil Schaafsma highlights the ergonomic design of the chair.
A photograph by Phil Schaafsma highlights the ergonomic design of the chair.
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Marco V. Morelli says his Studio Shed is the perfect refuge. “It’s changed my life for the better,” he says. “I’ve gotten so much more work done, and I think my marital relations are much better because I have a place of my own.”
Marco V. Morelli says his Studio Shed is the perfect refuge. “It’s changed my life for the better,” he says. “I’ve gotten so much more work done, and I think my marital relations are much better because I have a place of my own.”
Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
A coat of white IdeaPaint can expand the limited scope of a home office.
A coat of white IdeaPaint can expand the limited scope of a home office.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Set cover photo