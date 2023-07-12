Ogyen Choling is surrounded by a village of 22 households with mostly farmers and herders. When viewed from the southern fields, it is said, the hill resembles the crest of an elephant, an auspicious Buddhist symbol. According to tradition, this was one of the reasons Tibetan Buddhist master and philosopher Longchen Rabjam founded the estate here. Experiencing life in the village can feel like a journey into the past: Modern amenities like electricity only reached the area in 2008, with sparse mobile network coverage following in 2010. Before 1984, when a bridge for cars was built over the Tang Chhu River, the only way to reach the village was by a seven-hour walk along a mountain path from Jakar, the district capital.