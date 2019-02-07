Quick and dirty sketch looking at revising an existing home to a more efficient layout.
Conceptual sketch looking at entry sequence to a old victorian house that needs some love.
Sketch for a small addition to a Cliff May house in Harvey Park, Denver, CO
Master Bedroom addition sketch for a split-level mid-century modern home in Denver, CO
Quick study sketch for an addition to a mid-century modern home in the Krisana Park Neighborhood, Denver, CO
Sketch for an addition to a mid-century modern home in the Krisana Park Neighborhood, Denver, CO
Carport addition sketch with central downspout to a planter box concept
Addition to a mid-century modern home in the Krisana Park Neighborhood, Denver, CO
Sketch for an addition to a mid-century modern home in the Krisana Park Neighborhood, Denver, CO
Master Bedroom addition sketch for a split-level mid-century modern home in Denver, CO
Quick study sketch looking at windows and materials on a mid-century in Denver, CO
Sketch for updating a mid-century modern split level in the Lynwood neighborhood, Denver, CO
Collection of sketches for a split-level mid-century modern update in the Lynwood neighborhood, Denver, CO
Small conversion of a carport to an enclosed garage - Krisana Park Mid-Century Modern neighborhood in Denver, CO
Light-well sketch showing how an infill duplex project can take advantage of natural light
Large deck views for a modern duplex project
Mid-century make-over for a ranch house
Custom perforated steel screen concept sketch for a cafe
Concept sketch for Argentinean cafe interior
Concept sketch for a walk-up cafe
In the master bathroom, the couple traded an outdated tile tub for the BOV 02 from Wetstyle and added fixtures, towel bars, and hooks from Vola. The hallway, which retains its original black granite floor, leads past paneled walls to a deck.
The original bedroom, which Dukes refers to as “very Scarface,” included red shag carpet. Dukes toned down the space with a Thin Edge bed by George Nelson and an Eames folding screen.
Chelsea Hotels' recently-opened Martha Washington Hotel in the NoMad District of Manhattan hired architect Annabelle Selldorf for an interior renovation of the former women's boardinghouse. The onetime roster of guests, ranging from Eleanor Roosevelt to Louise Brooks and Veronica Lake, wouldn't feel terribly out of place in 2015: Selldorf kept a light touch on historical accents like the fluted columns, soaring archways, and coffered ceilings, while updated the finishes with a restrained modern palette. In the ground-floor public spaces, the architects used custom-cast blue concrete tiles by Concrete Collaborative. The side chairs throughout the space are a custom design by Selldorf Architects in a tweed upholstery by Bute Fabrics.
