The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
In a quiet coastal town north of Amsterdam, Ayla Geest and Jordie Kuin renovated a house for Ayla’s parents while designing a private extension for themselves.
In the kitchen, custom cabinets feature leather pulls by Brût Amsterdam.
In the dining area, Ayla and the couple’s daughter, Cato, sit at an IKEA table surrounded by mismatched chairs. The steel and glass wall is by Different Steel.
A peek at the master bedroom, with Cato's nursery located steps away.
“We decided to put our money into the construction and to source our interior from wherever we found things we liked,” says Ayla.