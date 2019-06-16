The coffee table is by Isamu Noguchi for Herman Miller.
In the dining area, Anatole and Nicholas sit on vintage Prouvé Standard chairs at a Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The enamel pendant is by Labor and Wait.
Luise Stauss, a former photo editor at The New York Times Magazine, sits in the living room of the downtown Brooklyn apartment she shares with her husband, Nicholas Blechman, the creative director of The New Yorker. The roughly 1,000-square-foot space feels larger than it is, thanks to high ceilings and bay windows. Twin 1962 Bastiano sofas by Tobia Scarpa are joined by a Cité chair by Jean Prouvé and a wood chair acquired from the New York Historical Society. The floor lamp is by David Weeks Studio.
During the winter, the family can slide the screens open to let in the winter sun, in summer they can close the screens to provide shade, while still maintaining views and breezes through the timber battens.
In its simplest form, the new house is designed as an operable glass pavilion that is wrapped in fine hardwood screens, so the owners can control the amount of direct sun coming in.
The dwelling’s concrete slab meets a New Zealand pine deck at the custom steel entrance door. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
