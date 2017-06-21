Window to South Tyrol | Italy
Artist and sculptor Othmar Prenner returns home to South Tyrol to converts an old farmhouse into his alpine-modern home and studio.
The ground level contains the living and dining spaces. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, plus the master suite.
This stair rail was designed and fabricated for a perfect fit from 3800 miles away.
Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler. - Albert Einstein
From the 3rd floor to the basement the railing was completely designed and prefabricated in Bainbridge Is., WA and shipped to the east coast. The contractor was blown away that the install went just as easy as we'd promised it would.
Brandon and Amy set up different workstations in the living area.