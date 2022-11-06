"The hope has been to combine archaic and modern elements in a way that would enhance the beauty of each by virtue of its contrast with the other." — Tom Givone
Large windows and sliding glass doors provide a direct connection to the outdoors.
In the second bedroom, built-in bunk beds add a flair of fun, decorated with black netting.
This private bath is a dream retreat after a long day exploring. A tin soaker tub, lush fur rug, and large tiles in natural tones create an ideal, calming escape.
Warm, rustic colors make bold statements against the calming, natural palette. No detail goes unnoticed - even the headboard is a custom-made creation that embodies modern rusticity.
CCY Architects - Gammel Damm
Southern California inspired living room with a neutral palate and natural materials through a grey cozy couch, woven rug, oversized wicker pendant, leather accent chairs, a custom light wood coffee table, and lots of natural lighting.
Peak into living room with brown velvet couch, antique chandelier lighting, and dark olive green wainscoting panelling.
Cabin inspired living room with dark olive green wainscoting walls, a brown velvet couch, twin blue floral oversized chairs, plaid rug, a dark wood coffee table, and antique chandelier lighting.
writer's bedroom
Large picture windows bring much sunlight into the dining area.
The interiors are clad in white-glazed pine, a contrast to the black-stained facade. The brick fireplace is original. Near a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra is a coffee table of Sævik’s design. The rocking chair is vintage and came with the house.
bedroom detail
Entry
The kitchen and dining room enjoy panoramic mountain views. Local pine was hand-hewn for the flooring, windows, doors, and furniture throughout the residence.
View of Deck.
View looking over hills from deck.
master bathroom
For the heart of the space, Hale designed a double vanity—fabricated with wood from the original house—around an existing column. The pendant is by Lindsey Adelman.
The lobby, which doubles as a lounge, is designed to feel like a cozy, classic parlor. The oak millwork is custom and features brass and Carrara marble details.
+tongtong custom designed the beds in the guestrooms; Multiflex fabricated them. The Monocle sconce from Rich Brilliant Willing offers light for nighttime reading.