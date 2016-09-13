Floating brass shelves fabricated by local sculptor Gilad Ben-Artzi contrast the steel wall.
Vibrant ochre-hued cabinets, crafted from reclaimed cypress, flank a bright white marble tabletop in this San Francisco home.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The open plan living room and kitchen areas utilize natural materials, from reclaimed oak flooring to custom-made cabinetry. The Oscar sofa by Matthew Hilton from Future Perfect marks off the living room area.