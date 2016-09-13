Floating brass shelves fabricated by local sculptor Gilad Ben-Artzi contrast the steel wall.
Floating brass shelves fabricated by local sculptor Gilad Ben-Artzi contrast the steel wall.
Vibrant ochre-hued cabinets, crafted from reclaimed cypress, flank a bright white marble tabletop in this San Francisco home.
Vibrant ochre-hued cabinets, crafted from reclaimed cypress, flank a bright white marble tabletop in this San Francisco home.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The open plan living room and kitchen areas utilize natural materials, from reclaimed oak flooring to custom-made cabinetry. The Oscar sofa by Matthew Hilton from Future Perfect marks off the living room area.
The open plan living room and kitchen areas utilize natural materials, from reclaimed oak flooring to custom-made cabinetry. The Oscar sofa by Matthew Hilton from Future Perfect marks off the living room area.
Set cover photo