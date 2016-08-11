Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
Lange’s predilection for vintage design punctuates the space. The office level includes a cozy guest room with a mid-century Heywood Wakefield-esque dresser serving as a bedside table.