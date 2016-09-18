Their son's bedroom features skillful use of ordinary birch-finished shelves from Ikea. The 1950s fiberglass shell chair is from Modernica.
Their son's bedroom features skillful use of ordinary birch-finished shelves from Ikea. The 1950s fiberglass shell chair is from Modernica.
Any combination of dining tables, desks, coffee tables, credenzas, standing desks, and more, are possible. And of course, the wood can be easily painted for a more colorful design.
Any combination of dining tables, desks, coffee tables, credenzas, standing desks, and more, are possible. And of course, the wood can be easily painted for a more colorful design.
The maple-veneer Modulicious Bedside Table, $399, from Blu Dot.
The maple-veneer Modulicious Bedside Table, $399, from Blu Dot.
012 Bedside Table by De La Espada, $995
012 Bedside Table by De La Espada, $995
Set cover photo