Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
Barcelona-based Slow Studio builds a bioclimatic home for a couple who work with the United Nations.
A peek into one of the two bedrooms, which evokes a strong sense of serenity. The ceiling is painted in ‘Hague Blue’ by Farrow and Ball, to simulate the night-time sky, while the southern wall presents a custom-built wardrobe.
Furniture is now placed within the confines of the platform to create a defined seating area.
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
