"Conceptually, we've highlighted the interaction with the baristas as a theatrical experience," says Jones. "The idea was to keep counters low, and transparent so you can see things being made." The countertops are Caesarstone and the porcelain tile (painstakingly selected to match the shade of the original concrete flooring) was sourced from San Francisco's Global Tile Design. The shining star of the operation is a Strada espresso machine by La Marzocco, proudly displayed in the center of the bar.
Housed in a brick and timber Mission building that saw past lives as both a hotel and auto repair shop, Craftsman and Wolves was created by founder and chef William Werner using simple materials and a relatively modest budget. Werner collaborated closely with Zack | de Vito Architecture + Construction to bring to light his vision for a modern pâtisserie that was masculine and industrial. A cool-toned interior palette is favored, with black quartz counters at the bar and steel-trowel stucco cement walls along the kitchen's perimeter. Modest IKEA cabinetry is seamlessly integrated with custom Italian glass refrigerated pastry cases. 746 Valencia Street
On a busy corner in San Francisco's lively Mission District, Linea Caffe packs a big punch in a small space. Occupying just 300 square feet, the shop makes room for both a coffee bar and waffle counter, staples of the quirky cafe. Also the work of envelope Architecture + Design, Linea employs cool concrete and stainless steel for the food side of the shop, smartly contrasted with the warm oak counter and geometric oak plywood wall of the coffee side. The tiny interior is standing room only, but the industrial steel window frame offers a utilitarian platform for leaning and resting beverages. 3417 18th Street
Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
“Peter and I’ve got shockingly similar and far-reaching design inspirations. Our conversations would move easily from brutalism to driftwood to kachinas and then flow right back to something applicable to architecture. I can’t tell you how many times I will do that with a less-design-literate client and just get a blank stare!” —Architect Craig Steely
In February of 2007, two San Francisco art and travel addicts purchased a 3,200-square-foot former Chinese laundry and tooth-powder factory with column-free interiors and a zigzagging sawtooth roof in lower Pacific Heights. They customized a pair of shipping containers to accommodate their collection and reflect their passions, and hired a local company to sandblast the interior to expose the board-formed concrete walls and replace the carpeted floors with Georgia hickory pecan planks to further lengthen the loft and make it look more like a warehouse.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
purchases some Heath vases this weekend for table arrangements at my wedding ceremony & reception!
Kings Highway @ the Ace Hotel Palm Springs, designed by Commune Design
Ace Hotel Palm Springs, designed by Commune Design
Chromatic Newsstand @ The Durham Hotel, designed by Commune Design
The Durham Hotel, designed by Commune Design
Farmshop Marin, designed by Commune Design
#acehotel #palmsprings #california #hospitality#classic #modern Photo courtesy of Ace Hotel, Palm Springs
