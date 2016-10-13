On a busy corner in San Francisco's lively Mission District, Linea Caffe packs a big punch in a small space. Occupying just 300 square feet, the shop makes room for both a coffee bar and waffle counter, staples of the quirky cafe. Also the work of envelope Architecture + Design, Linea employs cool concrete and stainless steel for the food side of the shop, smartly contrasted with the warm oak counter and geometric oak plywood wall of the coffee side. The tiny interior is standing room only, but the industrial steel window frame offers a utilitarian platform for leaning and resting beverages. 3417 18th Street