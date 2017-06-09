Alex Monroe Studio (DSDHA: London, United Kingdom) This three-story timber-framed addition to a triangular building in London houses a custom jewelry studio. As a reflection of the craft occurring inside, the wood will patina over time, revealing wear and age.
Architect Gregory Phillips retained the old-world charm of original features like the black-and-white floor tiles (seen here in the entryway) and views of the garden from the front door. Photo by Richard Powers.
On the first floor, a 1950s chaise longue awaits its next owner.
Formerly an office building with a dark basement, the structure—reminiscent of the Flatiron building in New York—was updated with a curved window on the street level, as well as a perforated white acrylic panel that allows light to enter the house.
Outside... the preteen cutting garden. Always foraging for goodies to use in my arrangements.
Our bedroom is quiet and relaxing. Our sanctuary.
Intimately intertwined with the jungle’s natural density, Mashpi Lodge is an immensely serene, deeply immersive experience in the heart of an otherwise treacherous land. It’s hard to believe the whitewashed stone structure was erected to stand tall amidst conditions that are constantly damp.
A white undermount sink and a matte black faucet are functional, refined elements.
Lewis’s guests marveled at the 42” Built-In Side-By-Side Refrigerator, whose impressive capacity is due to a SmartSpace™ system that embeds the ice dispenser in the freezer door, freeing up more storage space. The flexible system of cantilevered shelves can be easily adjusted at the touch of a button. An LED touch control panel hints at the appliance’s technological bent: the Signature Kitchen Suite App allows Lewis to monitor energy use, delay defrosting, and check on the fridge’s performance with Smart Diagnosis.
Lewis draws back the curtains to reveal her “No Ordinary Kitchen.” True to her style, she chose a muted material palette to create a comforting and relaxed kitchen environment, from the white oak floors to the polished marble countertop on the island. Oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provides a pop of contrast while stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite make a sleek aesthetic statement.
The Ogrodnik/Bardin family enjoy the pleasures of family life in the kitchen.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
The switchback stairs create a circulation pattern that, according to Bangia, is "noticeably different than what you would find in a typical Brooklyn town house." She adds, "It lends an element of surprise when moving between floors, and a dynamic spatial sense of expansion and contraction.”
In São Paulo, Reinaldo and Piti Cóser kept green in mind when designing their deck. Here, Sophia Cóser talks to sister Helena and mother Piti through a wide, low-slung window typical of architect Marcio Kogan. Photo by: Crisobal Palma
TEN Arquitectos's Mercedes House development in midtown Manhattan is a luxurious rental complex that towers above the Hudson River.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
The kitchen island is a mahogany museum display case containing the clients’ inherited snuff-box collection. Now topped with salvaged iroko hardwood from a school science laboratory, it has also been adapted to hold a sink and washer.
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore. Read more about this Victorian terrace in London here.
Kaffeine Tozer refurbished the interior and exterior of this tiny retail space in Fitzrovia, preserving the existing shopfront and painting it jet-black.
A recent glass addition blends seamlessly with the otherwise brick facade of this Victorian London home. Windows fully encompass the dining area, giving the residents the feeling that they are sitting in the nearby garden.
Milman Road Renovation: Street View The final plan had to balance the client’s desire for an extension that broke down the “cellular” structure of the home—built during an era of fireplaces and chimneys, heating costs alone made the floorplan the antithesis of open—with the planner’s desire for historical continuity. Photos by Syte Architecture
A mini grand piano sits in front of the fireplace, an original feature of the early-1900s home.
From the rear courtyard, the house’s form becomes clear. Double-height windows bring light into the sunken living spaces while the set back upper level allows for a private, brick enveloped balcony. The house’s cranked roofline ensures that the neighboring property still has daylight access.
“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
Twentytwentyone in London “It’s hard to point to a single trait, since we look at both aesthetics and functionality, but we look for pieces with their own personality and story,” says co-founder Simon Alderson.
Shown here is the balcony view, seen from the second floor. The courtyard to the property sits directly below.
The courtyard holds outdoor seating and a fire pit. Ett Hem’s chefs grill here for the evening meals.
A seasonal complimentary breakfast is served each day, which includes fresh yogurt, house-made granola, pastries, avocado toast, and cheese.
The communal kitchen rotates around a farm table where guests can relax while chefs prepare meals. Ett Hem only uses fresh, local ingredients that change according to the season. Each morning, the staff chooses what the meals will be and they leave pastries, champagne, wine, and other treats for guests to grab throughout the day.
In the formal dining area, guests are invited to make themselves at home. The floor-to-ceiling bookcases create an intimate dining experience, which sits under original decorative ceiling details.
